Celebrating 50-years of dance

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- The Flatlands Dance Film Festival is getting ready to open. It's celebrating 50-years of performance in the UI's dance department.

The festival will premiere the movie If the Dancer Dances. The film was first shown in July in New York.

The festival will also screen 15 short films. It received more than 450 submissions from 59 countries.

Flatlands, which is in its fifth year, is Friday and Saturday, at the Spurlock Museum on campus.