Cedarhurst Living begins senior vaccinations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Vaccinations for COVID-19 are reaching Springfield assisted living communities.

A spokesperson for Cedarhurst Living’s Springfield location says 53 residents and 36 staff members got their first vaccine shot on Monday. Their second doses are scheduled for March 1.

Here are a few reactions from seniors after they were done:

Sharon Hayes

In the above video, Thomas Londrigan says he’s “all in favor of this vaccine and I’m waiting, and I’m confident it will be a success.”

Tom Bray

Ruby Klein

Quinn Matlock, RA, and Mallory Tacker, LPN

All photos/videos provided by Cedarhurst Living.