CDC guidelines allow for more testing

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Carle Hospital is now able to test people for coronavirus, but only specific people will be tested. It is limited to people who are most at risk of being exposed to it.

The orders came from the Center of Disease Control. They recently relaxed restrictions on who could be analyzed for the virus, but it is still not possible for them to test everybody. The new guidelines do let anybody who has traveled to one of the affected countries, has made contact with someone who has the virus, or is showing symptoms but tested negative for the flu be checked.

“At this point we do not have the testing supplies to just test anyone who might want to seek out testing,” says Chief Nursing Officer Elizabeth Angelo. “It really is being restricted to the people who are at greatest risk and highest need.”

Testing at Carle will be done in their emergency department. Doctors will take a swab of the person being tested. If they have already been tested for the flu, the same swab can be used.

Carle does not perform the lab test on site. They get sent to one of the three labs in Illinois. Depending on how many tests need to be processed, it takes about 24 hours to hear back.