CDC announces guidelines for pets during pandemic

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The CDC says two cats in New York have tested positive for coronavirus, but experts in infectious diseases in pets at UI do not think it is time for you to worry about your own pets.

One month ago, experts there did not believe pets could get COVID-19. As more research was done, they found cats can get SARS-CoV-2, the disease that causes coronavirus. They say it is not to the same degree as humans though.

“The virus has to have a receptor to get in the cell, cats and humans share the same receptor,” says Dr. Jim Lowe of the College of Veterinary Medicine. “In humans that receptor appears to be deep in the lung and in cats in the upper respiratory tract. It looks much more like the common cold in the cat than it does in humans.”

The CDC is recommending that all pets should stay away from animals outside their own household. Right now the two cats in New York are the first positive pet tests in the United States.