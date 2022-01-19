CCHS opens socialization class for puppies

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Want a promising future, full of success, for your fur baby?

You can now enroll your puppy in the Puppy Socialization Class organized by Champaign County Human Society (CCHS).

Officials said they tailor each class to the unique needs of the puppies in attendance and have a lot of fun creating positive associations with people, other dogs and the world around them.

The Puppy Socialization Class is a six-week class designed for puppies between two to four months. The class meets for an hour every Monday at 4:30 p.m..

The first class is Monday, Jan. 24. and the cost is $99.

Anyone interested in registering their puppy for this class can call CCHS at (217)-344-7297.