CBSU’s Cotton Club Week on campus

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — University Housing’s Central Black Student Union (CBSU) is paying homage to Harlem’s past with a fashion show during its annual Cotton Club Week.

The Cotton Club, in Harlem, New York, operated during prohibition and Jim Crow racial segregation. While helping to launch careers for many well-known artists like Duke Ellington and Cab Calloway, it was a whites-only establishment featuring African-American entertainment.

CBSU’s Cotton Club Fashion Show serves to entertain but also empower students by showing the multifaceted talents and celebrating the culture of African-American students on campus. The event also gives student designers and on-campus vendors a venue to showcase their wares.

Featured designers include Gies College of Business alumnae, E’lan Jonel, who donates a portion of her profits each year to organizations that support women who fall victim to sex trafficking. Another artist, senior Kalief Dinkins, also known as Kalief Kanvas, has been painting jackets and jeans for the models to wear as a way to give back to Cotton Club during his final semester.

Events are scheduled all week and end Saturday, February 15, with a Variety Show in Foellinger Auditorium at 2:30 pm.

