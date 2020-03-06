CBSI assures blood donors of low risk amid continued need

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Community Blood Services of Illinois is monitoring the outbreak of COVID-19 and is keeping the community in the know about the latest up-to-date developments regarding the virus and its potential impact on the blood supply.

CBSI is the area’s provider of blood and blood components to hospitals in Champaign-Urbana, Danville, Springfield, Bloomington, as well as throughout Central and Eastern Illinois.

There’s easy access to information on its website. It also released a news release issued by the AABB International Task Force on Disasters. The organization has been meeting to make sure the blood industry is prepared for the potential impact of the illness’ spread.

America’s Blood Centers also issued a statement regarding COVID-19 earlier this week. Officials emphasize there’s no known risk to the nation’s blood supply and people are not at risk of getting the illness from donating blood.

They’re trying to correct misinformation which has the possibility of negatively impacting the blood supply. Common sense measures are emphasized like frequent hand-washing, cleaning surfaces, using proper cough etiquette and avoiding close contact with those who are ill.