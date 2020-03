CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The cause of a structure fire is under investigation. Crews responded to 10 Division Street about 7:30 pm, Monday. Smoke and fire were visible at the 4-story brick building where the old Brown Shoe Factory was located.

Firefighters contained the fire to one room and damage to the structure was minimal. The building was being used for storage and contents of the room where the fire was located were damaged. Crews were on scene for more than two hours. No one was hurt.