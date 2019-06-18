Cause of death determined

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The cause of death for a man found on a porch Sunday evening has been released.

Coroner Michael Day says 36-year old Darrell Boey suffered a deep stab wound to the groin which sliced his femoral artery and a vein. He was pronounced dead at the scene in the 1900-block of North Street.

The investigation into Boey’s death is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.

Decatur & Macon County Crime Stoppers
(217) 423 – TIPS
Text: DPD333 + info to CRIMES (274637)

