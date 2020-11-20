Cats on Leashes: to be, or not to be in Paxton

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA)–If you’re a cat owner, it’s probably not often you leash your cash outside. But in Paxton, there’s an ordinance requiring cat owners do so… or pay a fine.

After a few months, city council is reconsidering the decision. They originally passed this as an attachment to an earlier ordinance requiring dogs to be leashed. They wanted to use the ordinance to gauge whether or not loose cats belonged to people in town.

Now that they know strays are the problem, they’ll work to find a more effective solution. They’ll be slated to have a committee hearing on the law in December.