CATLIN, Ill. (WCIA)—For nearly three months, a mother in Catlin has been waiting for her LPN license, she hasn’t been able to work without it.

Some lawmakers say it’s an ongoing problem, the system is outdated, and there aren’t enough people to get the back log up to speed.

“I cannot work until my license posts,” said Makenzie Severs.

Makenzie Severs found out a few hours ago hers was approved, but it doesn’t erase the months she spent in limbo wondering if she would be able to do the job, she’s worked so hard for.

Severs went to school to become a nurse after the pandemic started.

“I just thought there was a need for advocates in the health care industry,” said Severs. “Between that, I am juggling being a mom and being a wife and studying I spend most of my time studying.”

She eventually wants to be a registered nurse, but in the meantime, she’s waited 11 weeks for the state to send her LPN license. No license means she can’t work in the health care field.

“It’s frustrating that there’s a shortage and there’s been coverage about shortages but yet the state is the one holding us up,” said Severs.

While the state does send out a temporary license, she says most hospitals won’t let you work until your official one comes in.

“It almost seems like they don’t really care that people’s lives are being put on hold but unfortunately it’s not just me,” said Severs.

Severs is right. She isn’t the only one who has waited months for their license.

“And frankly it’s not just nursing,” said Senator Chapin Rose.

It’s why she reached out to Senator’s Chapin Rose and Mike Marron for help.

“We get requests at least once a week from different professions that are waiting for a professional license, a few years ago accountants couldn’t get their licenses in the middle of tax time, and it was a huge issue,” said Rose.

Rose says this has been going on for half a decade. He hopes the new director of the department of Finance and Professional Regulations can fix the problem. So does Severs.

‘I think the more push back they get, hopefully resolution will come faster or that there will be some improvement to the process,” said Severs.