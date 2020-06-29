Caterpillar officials confirm layoffs at plant

PONTIAC, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials confirmed employee layoffs at the city’s Caterpillar plant.

In a statement, Caterpillar Spokeswoman Lisa Miller, “We are taking a variety of actions at our global facilities to reduce production due to weaker customer demand, potential supply constraints and the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government actions.” She continued to say that includes layoffs at the Pontiac plant.

She did not say how many people would be laid off or when they would take place.