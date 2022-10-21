CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Curtis Orchard is asking for the public’s assistance in helping them find a cat that went missing on Monday.

Orchard officials said Baby Boo, one of their foster kittens, disappeared between 3 and 5:30 p.m. on Monday. They said she is five months old and mostly white with unique markings or orange and black fur. They added that she is spayed and microchipped, but not yet fully vaccinated.

People who visited the orchard on Monday are advised to check their strollers, cars and properties; officials said cats have either fallen asleep in orchard visitors’ strollers or snuck into their cars in the past.

Anyone who has info on Baby Boo is asked to call 217-359-5565 ext. 0 to provide orchard staff with their knowledge.