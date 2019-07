MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Friday, the Central Illinois Foodbank announced a $50,000 grant from Catepillar Foundation to provide food to more than 15,000 food-insecure people in the County. 4,000 of those are children.

The grant will allow CIF to hold multiple Healthy Foods Distributions in the area pass food on to those in the community. Items include fresh produce, lean protein and milk. On average about 450 people are served at each distribution.

For more information, click here.