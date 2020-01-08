Casinos race for area supremacy

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Developers of the Danville Casino project want to start work on their gaming hub sometime in 2020, but they are still waiting on their license to be approved by the state.

Not too far away over the state line, more details of a Terre Haute casino were unveiled Monday. With just an hour between the two cities, is there enough money to go around? People in Danville seem to think so.

“There will be competition,” says Reggie Dumas. “Terre Haute is a more established city and everything. I believe Danville definitely needs the casino. It’ll help the economy in the long run.”

Danville Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr. says he does not want to comment on other casino projects. He did say him and the developers have known about the Terre Haute project and do not think the two being so close will be an issue.

Both casinos will have a sportsbook, entertainment stages, and a ballroom. The biggest announced difference is Danville will have a hotel right away. Terre Haute has space for a future one.

The Indiana gambling hub also has a theme already. It was announced it would be a “rocksino.” Whatever the building looks like in Danville though, there are people waiting to support it.

“Just the tax base, the income, more jobs,” says Dumas. “I think it’s a good thing for the city.”

Having Gaming, LLC applied to the Illinois Gaming Board for a license on Oct. 28. The state has one year to respond.