Cashier helps customer pay for groceries

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Walmart cashier helped pay for an elderly customer’s groceries. Jazmine Barber said the woman started to put some of her food back while checking out. Barber asked her if it was because she wouldn’t have enough to pay and she said yes. So she let the woman pay for what she could, and then covered the rest herself.

“I know if I was in her shoes, I would’ve wanted someone to do that for me, or like that could’ve been someone’s mom, someone’s grandma, and if my grandma were in that situation, I would want someone to do that for my grandma as well,” explained Barber.

Barber said she didn’t plan to tell anyone about this, but someone who witnessed the act of kindness posted on Facebook about it. Word got around to Barber’s manager, who gave her a special thank-you.