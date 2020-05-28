Casey’s window smashed

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities are investigating a criminal damage to property case. It happened about 3:45 am, Saturday, May 23, at Casey’s General Store, in the 3000-block of Clearlake Avenue.

Someone broke the store’s front window causing more than $300 in damage. A store employee yelled for help and the suspect fled. The suspect is described as male, unknown race and tall. He was wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt and jeans. He fled in a gray Dodge minivan, east on Clearlake.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police or Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward up to $2,500. Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.

Crime Stoppers of Sangamon & Menard Counties

(217) 788 – 8427

Cashffortips.US