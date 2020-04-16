Carol and Aaron Ammons: Daughter subject of mailed death threat

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The daughter of Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons and State Representative Carol Ammons was the subject of a mailed death threat, according to a joint statement from the two Thursday afternoon.

According to the Ammons’ statement, a Champaign County Clerk employee gathered the department’s mail around 9:30 a.m. Monday morning, finding a “hand-written letter that contained a death threat directed to their daughter, Titianna Ammons.”

Included in the Ammons’ joint statement was the following message, which they said left grammatical and spelling errors intact in order to “reflect the actual content of the letter”:

“WE ARE TRIED OF THE AMMONS FAMILY CONTROLLING ATTITUDE. YOU ARE A DISGRACE TO CHAMPAIGN COUNTY IF YOU ARE CHAIR OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY FOR CHAMPAIGN COUNTY. YOU WILL HAVE LESS MEMBERS IN YOUR FAMILY. WE ARE WATCHING TITIANNA DAILY SCHEDULE. IF YOU ARE ELECTED TITIANNA WILL DIE SOON.”

Police were notified shortly after the letter was found Monday morning.

“In the past Carol and I have dealt with threats directed towards us, but it is reprehensible that an individual would threaten the life of our daughter,” Aaron Ammons said in Thursday’s release. “The author of the letter has caused undue stress and anxiety to our family as well as the dedicated employees that work in our offices. While we are taking this threat very seriously, we will not be bullied or intimidated by whomever is behind this. Titianna is strong, focused, and resilient in the face of all of the challenges she’s facing and she/we will NOT be moved!”

An investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s office remains ongoing.

Those with tips are asked to call the office at 217-384-1204.

“We will not speculate on the individual’s motives or plans, but we are taking this threat seriously and we’re asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the author,” the statement Thursday read. “We know some people don’t particularly like us and are not happy about the positions we hold in this community, but this should cross the line in everyone’s book.”

This is a developing story that will be updated.