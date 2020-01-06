Carle’s first phase of reconstruction complete

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Carle Foundation Hospital marked the opening of a new concourse and lobby early Monday morning. The extra entrance is off Park Street, via McCullough.

It comes complete with a relocated main information desk, Colwell Chapel and expanded offers from the Carle Auxiliary Gift Shop as well as a new discharge waiting room and the addition of Carle Medical Supply and North Star Cafe.

The renovations are the first phase of a multi-million dollar investment which continues until next year.

