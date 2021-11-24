Carle to offer COVID testing on Thanksgiving

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Carle will offer COVID-19 testing on Thanksgiving Day at three locations throughout Central Illinois.

Testing sites will be open at the following locations at the listed hours:

Carle Champaign on Mattis Avenue from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Carle Danville on Fairchild Street from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Carle Richland Memorial Hospital in Onley from 8 a.m. to noon People with COVID-19 symptoms will be tested at the hospital lab



People who want to get a test should call Carle’s COVID-19 hotline (217-902-6100) before going to a testing site.