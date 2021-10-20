Carle to host pop-up flu clinic

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Carle Health is partnering with the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District to host a pop-up flu vaccination clinic at Kohl’s Plaza on Saturday and Sunday.

The vaccination clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days at 1901 North Market Street.

Officials said flu shots are available to anyone who are six months and older. Nasal Flu Mist will not be available. The high-dose vaccine will be available for patients who are 65 and older and qualified. Patients who are under 65 should consult their providers before getting a high-dose vaccine.

“We want to continue to make it easy and convenient for those who have yet to receive their flu shot to do so,” Linda Fred, PharmD, vice president, Pharmacy services said. “This pop-up clinic provides another opportunity for patients to limit the spread of illness in our community. We know that vaccines work, and we encourage everyone to get their flu vaccine as soon as possible.”

Carle requires all community members to wear a mask at both walk-in and drive-thru flu shot clinics, unless medically unable or children under the age of two. Everyone should take additional precautions during this flu season by increasing hand washing and limiting contact with anyone displaying flu symptoms.

