URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Carle Mobile Health Clinic is one of the 20 health services across the U.S. to receive an additional $25,000 in grant money to expand its work in promoting children’s health.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through the Health Resources and Services Administration announced the grant recipients on Feb. 10.

Prompted by concern over COVID-19 impacting a decline in routine pediatric immunizations and well-child visits, the award through the Promoting Pediatric Primary Prevention Challenge, is a competition in which Carle Mobile Health Clinic is one of the 50 programs to receive a $10,000 grant along with a challenge to develop a proposal for an additional $25,000 grant.

“We are so proud we met the grant challenge and as a result many more children and families who live in Champaign, Vermilion and McLean counties will have easier accessibility to the healthcare they need,” Kelly Parker, MSN, RN, nurse manager of Mobile Health Services said.

Carle Mobile Health Clinic (CMHC) had six months to develop its proposal for the $25,000 grant. Winners include health centers, pediatric clinics, children’s hospitals and community organizations. A panel of expert judges reviewed and evaluated applications based on the approach to increasing well-child visits, increasing vaccinations and reducing disparities among populations.

The clinic is part of Carle’s Community Health Initiatives effort of delivering healthcare to community members in innovative ways and reducing health disparities throughout the region.

Anyone with questions can call (217) 365-7928 or send an email to Mobile.HealthClinic@carle.com.