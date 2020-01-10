Carle makes major acquisition

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Thursday, two healthcare giants announced a significant transaction. Carle Health System is acquiring Advocate BroMenn Medical Center and Advocate Eureka Hospital as well as affiliated sites around Central Illinois.

“This transition is positive news for our patients, team members and physicians as it further supports our commitment to provide high quality, accessible health care for the Central Illinois region,” said Colleen Kannaday, president of Advocate BroMenn Medical Center and Advocate Eureka Hospital, who will remain on as president. “Our relationship with Carle is built upon a strong foundation of successful clinical partnerships and we look forward to a seamless transition.”

A strong local footprint, proven track record for successful partnership, enhanced access and coordination of care as well as patient services by Carle were noted as key drivers for the move.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval, including by the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board and the Federal Trade Commission. Closing is expected by mid-year 2020. Patient care will not be impacted.