Carle hosts safety fair for family

THE CARLE FOUNDATION

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) -- A free family safety fair is just around the corner. Carle is hosting the 23rd annual Playing it Safe at the Leonhard Recreation Center.

Nearly 50 interactive stations will focus on safety awareness in a fun environment. Nurses, EMTs, firefighters, police officers and others will be on hand to talk to kids one-on-one to learn more about how to stay safe.

Kids can earn time on inflatables by taking part in safety activities. The MTD is providing free rides to the event, but children younger than 13 must have an adult present.

The event tackles topics like bullying, disasters, ATV and car seat safety, child ID kits, bike inspections and bike helmet sales.

23rd annual Playing It Safe Family Fair

Leonhard Recreation Center

Saturday, May 18

9:30 am - 2 pm