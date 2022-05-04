CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — As COVID-19 cases increase in several areas of Illinois, including Champaign County, Carle is offering pop-up vaccine booster clinics to help people become better-protected.

The clinics will take place over the next two weekends at Carle Champaign on Curtis and Carle Urbana on Windsor. People wanting to get a booster shot can schedule an appointment on May 7, 14 or 15 by calling the Carle COVID-19 hotline at 217-902-6100.

“We understand there is a lot of information out there about the right time to get a booster, and our clinical recommendation is to get one as soon as you qualify,” said Robert Healy, MD, associate chief medical officer, Quality, Patient Safety and Experience. “A patient’s personal health history, age and the community level of transmission are also important factors when scheduling an appointment.”

The CDC recommends that everyone aged 12 and older receive a booster shot. People are eligible for a booster shot five months after they complete their initial two-shot COVID-19 vaccination series. Second booster shots can be administered to people who are aged 50 or older, aged 12 and older with compromised immune systems. People who meet these age requirements must be four months removed from their initial booster shot.

“While many have been eligible for at least one booster for a while, we understand not everyone has gotten around to making an appointment,” said Lesly Whitlow, Vice President of Primary Care at Carle. “These additional clinics offer more streamlined availability to quickly and safely get your booster, get in and get on with your day.”

Carle said the best way to keep the community’s COVID-19 transmission level low is by having as many people as possible be up to date on vaccination. Five counties in the State of Illinois, including Champaign County, are listed by the CDC as having a medium community transmission level. The rest of the state is listed as having a low level of transmission.