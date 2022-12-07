URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — Carle Foundation Hospital saw a record number of patients last week as respiratory illnesses spread.

From Nov. 27 to Dec. 3, a spokesperson for Carle said they saw the highest number of patients ever. In one day, they saw 353 people in the emergency department.

They’re averaging about 300 people daily, compared to the average of 250.

Dr. Ben Davis, the associate medical director, said he’s seeing everything. Such as heart attacks and strokes, but especially the flu and RSV.

He said it is probably surging now because everyone was used to masking during the height of COVID.

“That decreased the likelihood of people getting infected with the other viruses. So, our immune systems have not seen those viruses as much,” Dr. Davis added.

He added that often times when you have flu-like symptoms, you can treat them at home.

“If you have a fever, body aches, sore throat, cough, you probably have the flu or maybe one of these other viruses. There’s no specific treatment,” Dr. Davis said. “Over-the-counter medications are fine. It’s mostly taking care of yourself.”

With Christmas right around the corner, he said if you plan to see family members or friends and are feeling sick, the best thing to do is stay home.

If you do find yourself at the hospital, he said the best thing to do is be patient with doctors and nurses while they’re trying to work with so many people.