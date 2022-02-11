WATCH: Carle Foundation Hospital President Lynne Barnes is set to retire near the end of February after 45 years.

Barnes went straight from graduating college at the University of Illinois to Carle as an occupational therapist in 1977, and she’s been in her current role for about ten years.

Before hanging up her healthcare hat, Barnes will be filling in as the interim CEO at the CRIS Healthy Aging Center.

Friday was former chief executive Amy Brown’s last day, and in her honor, the building has been renamed the CRIS Healthy Aging Amy Brown Center.