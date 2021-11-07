Carle holds vaccine clinic for kids

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — 5 to 11-year-olds got emergency approval for the Pfizer vaccine last week, and some parents jumped at the opportunity to get their kids vaccinated.

The medical director of the children’s service at Carle, Brent Reifsteck, says the vaccine is a little different for kids.



“It’s basically the same active ingredient as the adult variant,” Reifsteck said. “It’s just a third of the dose.”

Reifsteck said the dose is more concentrated so it is still effective. He also said the kids vaccine is just as safe if not safer than the adult vaccine.

“In the clinical trials and our experience thus far, is that the side effects are very favorable,” Reifsteck said. “The side effect profiles are favorable and actually better than in the adults.”

Reifsteck said it’s okay to feel hesitant about getting your child the vaccine,

“That feeling that parents have when they feel apprehension and worry about this is a totally normal feeling, that’s to be expected,” Reifsteck said.

Carle said it had over 1200 spots available this weekend, and most of them were filled. Becca Guyette, a parent we talked to, said it’s comforting for her and her child knowing that so many people signed up.

“When I saw that the vaccination slots at both locations were filling up quickly it just helped me realize we are all in this together,” Guyette said.

Her daughter, 10-year-old Ellie Guyette, says she was ready to get vaccinated.

“It didn’t hurt at all and I was really excited and really happy that I can finally get it,” Ellie said.

Ellie’s message to other kids was to do it because she thinks it will open up more opportunities.



Carle said they plan to continue having vaccination clinics next week.