Carle gets grant for rural emergency training

THOMASBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Carle Center for Rural Health and Safety received a grant from the Bayer Fund this morning, which they’ll use to train volunteer firefighters.

The hospital accepted the reward in Thomasboro, but the training program runs throughout Champaign County. It explains how to respond to emergency situations in rural areas by using replicas. Some scenarios include farmers being trapped under their equipment and crashes between cars and tractors. Program Coordinator Amy Rademaker says the grant will help victims receive better treatment.

“As a level one trauma center, we know that these patients end up our hospitals way too often,” says Rademaker. “We want to try and prevent as many as we can and support our local fire departments. Make sure they have the best training possible to extricate people as quickly as possible and also not become another victim.”

The hospital runs around 10 to 12 training sessions per year. They say any firefighter is able to attend the meetings.