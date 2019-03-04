Carle expanding Convenient Care services
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- Carle is expanding services for patients who need immediate help even though it's not an emergency.
Convenient Care Plus opened at the Urbana location Monday. It's open seven days a week, including holidays, from 7 am - 10 pm.
Carle is also opening more CCP locations in Danville and Mattoon in August.
