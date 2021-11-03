Carle at the Riverfront is one step closer to being finished

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– Carle at the Riverfront put up their last steel beam this afternoon.

The new facility will merge the two Danville locations into one. Community leaders, Carle officials, and construction workers signed the beam before it was placed. Carle leaders said they are excited for the facility to be finished.

Danville area medical director Tim Meneely, D.O. says “Getting us all in one building really helps the collegial atmosphere. As a family doc. At the end of the day if I can walk down the hallway talk to my cardiologist and say hey you know what, I saw this kind of case today what do you think? You can’t put a dollar amount on that.”

Carle at the Riverfront is expected to be finished next May.