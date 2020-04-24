Carle asks; community delivers

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — With the first COVID-19 positive patient announced in the area March 15, healthcare facilities found themselves wanting to make sure their PPE needs were covered. People and businesses in the area offered to help; some made face masks while others donated food or words of encouragement.

The Carle Center for Philanthropy requested monetary donations and stated 100% of all gifts made to the Greatest Need at Carle would support COVID-19 preparedness, containment and response efforts. Since then, more than $100,000 has been donated.

While donations are still coming in, Carle leaders are identifying new needs and items to fund daily. Philanthropy is just getting started with funding.

“We’ve already purchased and received 20 baby monitors,” Dr. Leonard said. “Some may say, ‘What’s the big deal about baby monitors?’ If we can have a patient interaction or monitor a patient without necessarily entering the room, we can conserve the amount of personal protective equipment that gets used on any given day,” he said.







Philanthropy also purchased 25 percent of the new scrubs used to stock Scrub Central, a service designed to keep essential workers providing direct care to patients from wearing contaminated clothes home.

“Thanks to donors, we have Scrub Central, which is amazing,” said Theresa Green, director of the Carle Experience. “We can change out of our scrubs before we even go home and protect our families.”

Donations also purchased 200 hundred thermometers to send home with staff to monitor themselves and 50 forehead thermometers to use at wellness check points for staff and visitors.

