Caring Crew giving back to Eastern Illinois Foodbank

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Caring Crew at Academy High School in Champaign raised thousands of dollars to help Eastern Illinois Foodbank’s Fall Into Giving Campaign.

Donors say they love giving back, and they were able to raise $3,000. That’s how much Academy High students were able to raise during their Halloween fundraiser.

Sophia and Max Libman say that money will be donated to the Eastern Illinois Foodbank. “And, with this time of year, just being able to come together as a community and give back, it’s just really important, and being able to see it firsthand is really nice,” said Academy High School Sophomore, Sophia Libman.

“I mean it’s a great feeling, always giving back, and I think that through film which is a passion of mine, it was so so unique of an experience to spread the message of how important it is to give back to the community,” said Academy High School Sophomore, Max Libman.

Max produced a video to promote their fundraiser, and it encouraged people to turn out and having a little fun while helping families in need. “You never know when necessarily you’ll need help. So, it’s always important to give back,” Max said.

Donors auctioned different items and services, like babysitting and lawncare services.

Sophia and Max say it’s the community’s support that encourages them to keep giving. “When a tight-knit community comes together, and we’re all so supportive, you can really see a big difference being made, which was really nice,” Sophia said.

This is the second year they’ve held the fundraiser, and they hope to keep it going.

The Caring Crew plans to present a check to the Eastern Illinois Foodbank this week, and they say that should go to help provide 15,000 meals to families in need.