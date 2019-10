SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) -- Students will be able to use their artistic talents to explore the meaning of leadership, thanks to a statewide art contest sponsored by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum and the Illinois State Board of Education.

The theme of the contest is “Leadership is an Art.” Students from kindergarten through high school can let their imaginations run wild to come up with posters and are encouraged to portray famous leaders as artists, for instance.