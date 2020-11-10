‘Careage House’ shelter for women and children reopens

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The only shelter for women in Decatur is offering their services again.

A press release from God’s Shelter of Love says it closed The Careage House in March due to plumbing issues — but it reopened its doors on Sept. 21.

During the first few months of the pandemic, the shelter says nonprofits came together with the community to help place people needing emergency shelter in hotels.

However, it wasn’t a financially sustainable solution for God’s Shelter of Love and other local nonprofits.

Thanks in part to a donation from The Community Foundation of Macon County, God’s Shelter of Love was able to reopen The Careage House.

“We have been so grateful during this uncertain time for the generosity of the Decatur community, especially The Community Foundation of Macon County and its donors,” says God’s Shelter of Love’s Executive Director Dan Watkins.

The Careage House is a 16-bed emergency overnight shelter for women and children. It offers a safe, peaceful place for women, as well as a hot shower, laundry facilities, access to resource referrals, and caring staff to talk to and support them. Evening meals are provided by people, churches, and other organizations.

God’s Shelter of Love

929 N. Union St., Decatur

217-422-2790

​GodsShelterofLove@gmail.com