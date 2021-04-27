Car windows smashed at Kickapoo State Park

OAKWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — The windows on two cars were smashed Monday afternoon while parked at Kickapoo State Park.

Deputies from the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department took reports. A couple mushroom hunting says they were walking back to their car when they heard glass breaking.

Jason Hudson saw the man who broke the window and started yelling at him before the guy got into a silver car and drove off.

Hudson says he tried to get the license plate, but it was it covered.

The other car belong to a mom.

“A nice lady with her kids come out to enjoy the weather and they victimized their car, too,” says Hudson.

WCIA reached out to the Sheriff’s Department for additional information but none was provided.