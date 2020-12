CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — At least one person was hurt in a crash Saturday afternoon near Walnut and Taylor Streets.

Police said a car was trying to merge and crashed into an MTD bus. The driver of the bus was hurt.

The Sonata was knocked onto the curb during the crash, damaging part of the brick wall between Sam’s Cafe and Farren’s Pub and Eatery.

This is a developing story. WCIA will provide updates as new information becomes available.