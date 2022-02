An Amtrak train waits at a platform prior to its departure at Union Station November 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — An Amtrak train hit a car that was stranded on the tracks Wednesday night at a crossing in Springfield.

Springfield Police Deputy Chief Joshua Stuenkel said the car became stuck on the tracks at approximately 6 p.m. A short time later, a train arrived at the crossing and hit the car.

No one was hurt and the scene was cleared of debris.