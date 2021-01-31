The Big Game Countdown to kickoff
Car drives into pond

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A vehicle drove partially into a pond near Lodgic Everyday Community on South Neil Street in Champaign.

Police tell WCIA a woman was driving the car and there were no major injuries.

