Car drives into pond

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A vehicle drove partially into a pond near Lodgic Everyday Community on South Neil Street in Champaign.
Police tell WCIA a woman was driving the car and there were no major injuries.
Car partially into a pond in the parking lot near Lodgic on south Neil in Champaign. Police tell me a woman was driving the car, no major injuries and the investigation continues into what exactly happened. pic.twitter.com/GIfaOcRfIp— Kevin Lighty – WCIA 3 Chief Meteorologist (@KevinLighty) January 31, 2021
