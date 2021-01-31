Car drives into pond

The transition from rain will continue to all snow by the mid to late morning hours from north to south. We'll see temperatures cooling into the afternoon with north winds moving colder air into the region. Snow amounts will be light overall during the day, with areas of snow across Central Illinois lasting into the evening.

Snow will begin to taper off this evening and we expect it to exit the area by midnight. We'll keep a mostly cloudy sky through the night with some lingering flurries by morning.