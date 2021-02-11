Car crashes into Lake Paradise, driver cited for DUI, underage drinking

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Police say a 19-year-old boy is now facing DUI charges after crashing a pickup truck into Lake Paradise.

The Coles County Sheriff’s Department says in a press release officers responded at 1:26 a.m. Thursday to a report of a car on its side and halfway underwater in the lake.

Deputies found a silver 2003 F-150 pickup truck that was wrecked at the scene. It happened at county roads 150 East and 270 North.

The release says the Lincoln Fire Department Dive Team responded and found the car was empty.

Police say the driver and one passenger had left the scene. The pickup truck was then removed from the lake.

Deputies say they found the driver, who was identified as 19-year-old Connor Alvis. Police say he was cited for driving under the influence, underage drinking, and improper lane usage.

Crews were assisted by the Wabash Fire Department and Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance.