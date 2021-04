CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A car crashed into a ditch Wednesday morning on I-57.

It happened near the Illini Prairie Rest Stop on southbound I-57. That’s between Tolono and Pesotum.

The southbound lanes are closed.

Officials say cars can exit onto Monticello Road, go east, and then south on Illinois Route 45. They can then re-enter I-57 further down south near Pesotum.

Officials say the delay can last 2-3 hours.

There’s no word yet on whether anyone is hurt.