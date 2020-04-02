Car company donates PPE to hospitals

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — HSHS St. John’s Hospital received 6,000 FDA-approved plastic face shields from Ford Motor Co. Tuesday. The delivery was part of 10,000 total face shields donated to nine Illinois HSHS hospitals.

Last Tuesday, Ford announced it would manufacture the face shields in the company’s Michigan plant to help first responders, healthcare workers and others on the front lines of the coronavirus response.





The transparent face shields fully block the face and eyes from accidental contact with liquids and, when paired with N95 respirators, can be a more effective way to limit potential exposure to coronavirus.

“We are in complete awe of all the generous donations of personal protective equipment (PPE),” said Allison Paul, chief nursing officer at HSHS St. John’s Hospital. “This donation will help ensure our colleagues remain safe when caring for patients.”

