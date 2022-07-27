DANVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — A plan is now in place for a piece of history found buried in Danville.

On July 13, crews found a time capsule while tearing down Cannon Elementary School.

Now, the time capsule will be opened on August 19th at noon at the Vermilion County Museum in Danville.

Alice Pollock has been involved with the Cannon community for years. Three generations of her family attended the school. She thinks the time capsule was created in the 1920s when the school was built and hopes to find a sliver of history inside.

“I am predicting maybe some newspapers from that time period, hopefully, a class list or something,” Pollock said. “I’ve heard that in other time capsules they’ve found coins. But, I guess, I would really like to see information about how they designed the building.”



The contents will then be on display at the museum for one week. For more information, including hours and other events, visit the Vermilion County Museum website.