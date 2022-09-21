URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois is having their first ever game on a Thursday and the campus’ Jewish community is joining in on the fun.

Usually, members of this community don’t go to the full games because it falls on a Saturday – the day of the sabbath. So, in celebration, the Chabad Center of U of I will host a kosher tailgate.

The Senior Campus Rabbi said the tailgate will also be first for many fans. They will have a special sectioned-off location for their festivities.

“Being that those games were always on Saturday means there was never kosher food at a game, which means there was never a kosher tailgate at a game,” said Rabbi Dovid Tiechtel. “So immediately when we learned of this Thursday game, our first thought was ‘What can we do to build the sense of community, a sense of Jewish pride, a sense of excitement?'”

Tiechtel said Thursday’s football game comes as a way to bring people together before the Jewish New Year this Sunday. The tailgate will start at 4 p.m.