Campgrounds prepare to open

CISCO, Ill. (WCIA) — This time of year campgrounds would normally be open and full. When the state moves into Phase Three, they will start looking that way again.

The Friends Creek Conservation Area is getting ready to welcome campers back in. They say they have been keeping up with maintaining the campground and keeping it clean since the start of the pandemic. The big thing will be maintaining that cleanliness once people come around.

“It’s following the state mandates, with the masks and distance,” says Site Manager Andy Murphy. “We have extra cleaning solutions, anti-bacterial solutions keeping our comfort station cleaner and safe for use.”

Friends Creek will start allowing campers on June 1. Their season usually starts on May 1, but they say that one month difference should not affect their bottom line.

“It’s weather dependent, so some Mays are better than others, but we have an extended season here of camping,” says Executive Director Richie Wolf. “So we feel, with the pandemic and people itching to get out, we’ll more than make up at the end of the day in revenue.”

All 35 of their lots are going to be available to rent. The park says there is enough room between each site to social distance. The showers and bathrooms are going to be open. They say they will be cleaning those more than usual. Whatever the regulations and circumstances may be, Friends Creek says they know people who are ready to get camping.

“They’ve been driving through a lot, checking, calling our camp host on when it’s open,” says Murphy. “People are ready to come out.”

Phase Three is on track to start next Friday. IDNR says individual campsites should be limited to people in your own household. It also says shelters, playgrounds, and visitors centers at these sites will remain closed for now.