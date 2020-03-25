Calls to investigate violations of Executive Order

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — It seems not everyone is following the Executive Order to close all be “essential businesses and operations.” It’s why the sheriff’s office, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) and C-U Public Health District (CUPHD) are investigating reports of businesses or groups in violation.

All non-essential business are required to stop all activities except minimum basic operations. Local leaders are calling on businesses and organizations to cooperate and voluntarily comply with terms of the order in the interest of employees, customers and the community as whole.

CUPHD will determine whether a complaint is valid and will then encourage the group to voluntarily comply. If it does not, a Cease and Desist Order will be issued requiring them to comply immediately.

CUPHD and local law enforcement will verify compliance takes place. If it does not, the violation would be referred to the state’s attorney’s office for consideration of prosecution.

Sheriff Dustin Heuerman issued the following statement:

Champaign County is known for coming together to accomplish mutual goals, and the COVID-19 pandemic is no different. Even before the first positive COVID-19 test in our county, we were setting the framework for collaboration and coordination between multiple agencies and community organizations in Champaign County, including Champaign County, the City of Urbana, City of Champaign, University of Illinois, Village of Rantoul, C-U Public Health District, Carle Hospital, OSF Hospital, the school districts, MTD and United Way, just to name a few. We have activated the Emergency Operations Center so that the coordinated effort can continue and can be managed by those who can help mitigate the effects of the virus, including your elected and appointed community leaders. When this is all over we will look back and realize why we are proud to live in Champaign County and blessed to have community leaders who have the best interests of their communities at heart.”

To report a violation of the COVID-19 Executive Order, click here or call CUPHD: (217) 239 – 7877.