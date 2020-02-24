Call for blood ahead of Red Cross Month

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — March is the start of Red Cross Month, so the American Red Cross is asking the public to donate blood or platelets. All types are needed, especially O.
A donor must have a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification. Donors over 17-years old, or 16 with parental consent where allowed by state law, must weigh at least 110 pounds and be in generally good health. High school students and other donors 18 or younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Another way to support the American Red Cross’ lifesaving mission is to become a volunteer transportation specialist.
Douglas County
Arcola
The Arcola Center, 107 West Main Street
March 24: 12:30 – 5:30 pm
Arthur
Four Acre, 553 North County Road 240 East
February 25: 12:30 – 5:30 pm,
Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond High School, 301 East Columbia Street
March 5: 9:30 am – 1:30 pm
Methodist Church, 128 East Illinois Street
March 12: 1 – 6 pm,
Atwood
United Church of Atwood, 210 North Main Street
March 26: 2 – 7 pm
Logan County
Lincoln
Lincoln Sports Complex, 1400 Primm Road
March 18: 12 – 5 pm
Macon County
Decatur
Decatur Blood Donation Center
2674 North Main Street
February 25: 12 – 6 pm
February 29: 10 am – 2 pm
March 3, 10, 17, 24: 12 – 6 pm
March 28: 10 am – 2 pm
MacArthur High School
1499 West Grand Avenue
February 27: 8:30 am – 1:30 pm
Millikin University
University Commons, 1184 West Main Street
March 3: 11 am – 4 pm
First United Methodist Church, 201 West North Street
March 7: 7 am – 12 pm
Maroa
Maroa-Forsyth High School, 610 West Washington
March 18: 9 am – 1:30 pm
Mount Zion
Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 1220 West Main Street
March 24: 12 – 6 pm
Mason County
Havana
Mason District Hospital, 615 North Promenade
March 24: 11:30 am – 5:30 pm
Manito
Midwest Central High School, 910 South Washington
March 12: 8 am – 5 pm
Moultrie County
Sullivan
Sullivan High School, 725 North Main
March 4: 8:30 am – 1:30 pm
American Legion, 8 East Strain
March 10: 12 – 6 pm
Piatt County
Monticello
Foursquare Church, 762 East 1700 North Road
February 25: 12 – 5:30 pm
Red Cross Donor App
RedCrossBlood.org
(800) RED CROSS
(800) 733 – 2767