Calculating coronavirus’ costs

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Office of Illinois Comptroller has an online portal documenting the state’s costs of fighting the global COVID-19 pandemic including the purchase of supplies like ventilators, masks, gloves, gowns, protective eyewear, sanitizer, swabs and more. The site is to be updated daily.

It’s part of Comptroller Susana Mendoza’s initiative to be transparent with state spending, revenues and other public data.

“As long as this unprecedented public health crisis continues, my office will prioritize payments for the tools and supplies our frontline health care workers need to protect themselves, their patients and our communities,” Mendoza said. “I hope our online portal showing Illinois’ investment in fighting this deadly virus will help drive home the message that none of this should be taken lightly and that people need to stay home and stay safe.”

