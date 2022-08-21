CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Schools Foundation is hosting its annual 365 Club breakfast later this week.

The breakfast will take place on Wednesday from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the I Hotel and Conference Center in the southwest corner of the University of Illinois campus. In addition to the food, Champaign School District Dr. Shelia Boozer and Urbana School District Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Ivory-Tatum will speak alongside teachers and students impacted by CUSF grant and scholarship programs.

The event is free, but attendees will be encouraged to participate in the 365 Club by donating $1 a day to support grant funds for teacher innovation that will inspire students for success. Organizers said the event invites individuals and businesses who believe in the public schools and who want to see teachers and students thriving in a supportive environment.