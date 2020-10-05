C-U Oktoberfest goes virtual

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — C-U Oktoberfest usually starts planning in early Spring. With the pandemic going on then, they realized they might not be able to have as big of an event as they are used to.

This weekend, they brought as much as they could online to their Facebook page. Bands were playing live, a 50/50 raffle was still held, and each of their sponsors donated a gift basket to benefit the Developmental Services Center. The event was smaller than usual, but the support will still go a long way to helping out.

“Everybody who supported Oktoberfest this year, we are not able to do this event without the community support,” says Director of Communications Jodie Harmon. “We certainly appreciate all the support for DSC.”

DSC hopes to be back in Downtown Champaign next year. The Oktoberfest videos are staying on the events Facebook page for people who still want to celebrate at home. A link can be found here.